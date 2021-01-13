Watch Dulé Hill & More Offer the Lowdown on The Tap Dance Kid at Encores!

Emmy nominee Dulé Hill is showing off his tap dancing roots in New York City Center's newest episode of Encores! Inside the Revival. The series features Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos talking about their creative process through performances and one-on-one conversations with the artists invested in reviving the program's upcoming productions. The just-released episode highlights The Tap Dance Kid, which will be directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, choreographed by Jared Grimes, and feature a book adapted Lydia Diamond with additional choreography by Jared Grimes. The 1983 Tony-nominated musical centers on the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a 10-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Hill was part of The Tap Dance Kid's original Broadway cast—he started as an understudy before taking over the role of Willie. See Hill reunite with his tap shoes as he performs the number "Fabulous Feet" and learn more about the upcoming production by watching the video below!