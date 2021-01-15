Find Out How Theater Couple Orfeh & Andy Karl Stay Creative on Broadway Profiles

The latest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal features an interview with Broadway couple Orfeh and Andy Karl. The pair has been using the extra time at home during the pandemic to get creative. "There were always things that we wanted to do. This forced our hands to explore other avenues," Orfeh said. As previously reported, the duo has optioned Eric Bernat's novel The Dancer. They have also written a pilot and songs. Karl is even working on a movie script. "People are chomping at the bit to be creative, and if we can be a part of giving people an outlet to be creative, that's amazing," he said of his hope to make work that creates jobs for fellow artists. Watch the segment below, and check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.