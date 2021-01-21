Sponsored
Get a Burst of Broadway Joy as a Slew of Stars Perform 'Seasons of Love' & 'Let The Sunshine In'

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 21, 2021

A bevy of Broadway stars united for the inauguration festivities. Stars in the House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley as well as director Schele Williams created the special video, gathering over 35 performers to belt out two Broadway anthems: “Season of Love” from Rent and “Let The Sunshine In” from Hair. The video features Broadway's Audra McDonald, Anthony RappAli StrokerAndy Karl, Orfeh, Beth Malone, Betty Buckley, Chita Rivera, Christopher Jackson, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Derrick Baskin, Fredi Walker-Browne, James Monroe Iglehart, Javier Muñoz, Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Leslie Uggams, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ruthie Ann Miles, Vanessa Williams, Wilson Heredia—and Charlotte d’Amboise strutting her stuff on a picnic table! Enjoy the performance below.

