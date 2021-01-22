Cinderella Movie, Starring, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel & More, Delays Release

The prince is giving a ball, but audiences will need to wait a little longer to attend. The previously announced Cinderella film remake is delaying its planned February 5 release to July 16, according to Deadline.

As previously reported, the new modern-day Cinderella movie musical, led by three-time Grammy nominee Camila Cabello, will feature a script adapted by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon (Blockers), who will also direct. Details about plot changes and music are being kept under wraps.

The film's cast also includes Tony winners Idina Menzel and Billy Porter as the evil stepmother and the fairy godmother, respectively, as well as Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the stepsisters. Tony winner James Corden (who first devised the idea for the new Cinderella) and Broadway alum John Mulaney play mice/footmen along with stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Oscar nominee Minnie Driver takes on the role of Queen Beatrice, and Grammy winner Missy Elliott portrays the Town Crier. English actor Nicholas Galitzine steps into the throne as Prince Robert.