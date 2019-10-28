Sponsored
Idina Menzel to Join Billy Porter & Camila Cabello in Cinderella Movie Musical

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 28, 2019
Idina Menzel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Idina Menzel is headed back to the big screen. The Tony-winning original star of Wicked will portray the evil stepmother in the upcoming new movie musical adaptation of Cinderella, according to Billboard. She'll appear alongside the previously announced Billy Porter, who is confirmed to play the Fairy Godmother, and two-time Grammy nominee Camila Cabello, who will star in the title role.

Menzel is no stranger to the screen, having reprised her Tony-nominated Broadway turn as Maureen in the Rent movie. She also voiced the role of Elsa in the Frozen films and appeared as CC Bloom in a TV remake of Beaches. This December, she will celebrate the release of her new album with a holiday concert at Carnegie Hall.

The new modern-day Cinderella, which grew from an original idea by Tony winner James Corden (who is on board to produce), will feature a script adapted by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon (Blockers), who will also direct. Details regarding plot and the music that will be included are being kept under wraps.

