Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal Launches Monthly Digital-Only Show Spotlight Series

The John Gore Organization has announced that Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is launching the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight Series, a special digital-only series that will feature nationally touring theatrical productions. The first episode, focusing on the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, premieres on BroadwayProfiles.com on January 25.

In this episode, Hadestown's composer AnaÏs Mitchell, director Rachel Chavkin, stars Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and André De Sheilds and producers Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen discuss the production.

“We miss our audiences—on Broadway and on tour,” said lead producer Isaacs. “This new series will give audiences a taste of the outstanding productions in store for them as soon as performances are able to safely resume. We are grateful to Tamsen and the Broadway Profiles team for shining a light on the industry and those who make it run.”

Earlier this month, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program, increased production to become a weekly television show distributed in 97 percent of U.S. television households. Hosted and executive-produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Fadal, Broadway Profiles is a New York Emmy Award-winning entertainment show with unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway’s biggest stars and behind-the-scenes stories on and off the stage.

“I’m so excited the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight Series will be giving theater audiences across the country a behind-the-scenes look at the shows that will be touring to their city when Broadway gets back on the road," Fadal said. "Bringing theater back into people’s lives is a huge honor during this time and audiences really have something to look forward to with this spotlight on one of my favorite musicals, Hadestown.”

Enjoy the first episode of the Broadway Profiles Show Spotlight series below!