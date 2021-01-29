Tony Awards Date Will Be Based on Broadway Reopening; Voting to Begin in March

Here's an update on the Tony Awards. A ceremony for the 74th Annual Tony Awards will be held in coordination with Broadway’s reopening, according to Deadline. With theater still on pause due to the coronavirus crisis, a date for Broadway's biggest night will be announced later. Voters will be able to make their selections beginning on March 1, and the voting period will run through March 15.

As previously reported, nominations for the Tony Awards were revealed on October 15, 2020, and the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the ceremony will take place digitally. Leading the nominations are the musicals Jagged Little Pill with 15, Moulin Rouge! with 14 and Slave Play with a record-breaking 12 nods—the most ever given to a play.

The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.