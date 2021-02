Former Dear Evan Hansen star and former Broadway.com vogger Andrew Barth Feldman is taking on the role of another student. The star is the featured vocalist on composer-lyricist Joey Contreras' "Me and Mr. Popularity." The song is the first single off of his album In Pieces: A New Musical (Highlights), which is expected to be released later this year. The song cycle musical will be released as a film on April 23 in support of the LGBT Foundation. Watch the video below!