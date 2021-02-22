Sponsored
Nikki M. James, Isaac Powell, Kathryn Gallagher & More Set for Season Two of Modern Love

by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 22, 2021
Nikki M. James, Isaac Powell & Kathryn Gallagher
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Some Broadway faves could be falling in love on Amazon! Deadline has reported casting for season two of Modern Love, the anthology series based on The New York Times column. Season two is expected to premiere this year.

The cast of Modern Love's second season will include Tony winner Nikki M. James, West Side Story leading man Isaac Powell, Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher as well as Broadway alums Maria Dizzia, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Anna Paquin, Ben Rappaport, Jeena Yi and Lucille Lortel Award winner Larry Owens.

As previously announced, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells directed an episode in season two inspired by his own Modern Love essay.

Developed by John Carney who serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer, Modern Love explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each episode brings some of the column's best known stories to life with an A-list cast.

