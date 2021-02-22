Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

U.K. Government Proposes Plan to Have Theaters at Full Capacity by June

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Feb 22, 2021
London's Palace Theatre, home to the West End production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images)

The U.K.’s Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport announced a new timeline for the reopening of theaters, which would initially have theaters operating at full capcity by the end of June. The proposed outline is dependent on the success of coronavirus vaccine distributions and will be adjusted as needed.

After theater lockdowns were previously lifted in December, the shutdown quickly went into effect again a few weeks later after a surge in COVID-19 cases. The suggested timeline has indoor arts venues opening to a 50 percent capacity by Step 3. (Steps 1 and 2 pertain to schools and small outdoor gatherings.)

Step 3 is currently set to go into effect no earlier than May 17. Step 4, which will see all theater limitations lifted, will begin at least five weeks after Stage 3. That date is currently it is set for June 21.

Continued precautions, such as COVID-19 status certification and enhanced testing, may be implemented.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  2. Odds & Ends: Liza Minnelli to Celebrate Birthday with Starry Streaming Concert & More
  3. Watch Cheyenne Jackson Praise His Call Me Kat Co-Star Mayim Bialik on Broadway Profiles
Back to Top