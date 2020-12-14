London Theater Productions Shut Down Again as Coronavirus Cases Surge

London audiences will have to wait to get back to the theater. New coronavirus restrictions are being enforced in the United Kingdom due to a surging number of coronavirus cases. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that tier 3 restrictions will go into effect midnight on Wednesday adding, "I know this is difficult news, but this action is absolutely essential to help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems."

In addition to closing down theaters and indoor spaces like cinemas, museums and bowling alleys, the restrictions also shut down sporting events in stadiums, pubs and restaurants (except for takeout and delivery). The beginning of the pandemic saw theaters in London closed by the government in March with a few small and outdoor venues offering socially distanced performances over the summer. Then as the lockdown lifted on December 2, shows like Six, a starry Les Misérables concert, the new comedy The Comeback and and more began to schedule performances. Those plans are now on hold in the U.K. due to what Hancock called an "exponential rise" of infections across the country.

Hancock said the government will review the policies on December 23.