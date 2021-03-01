B Positive Star Annaleigh Ashford Talks About Her Love of Comedy on Broadway Profiles

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal includes a catch-up with Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford. A triple threat performer in Broadway shows like Wicked, Legally Blonde, Hair, Kinky Boots, Sylvia and Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, she won a 2015 Tony Award for her laugh-out-loud performance in the comedy You Can't Take It With You.

Annaleigh Ashford in You Can't Take It With You (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ashford is bringing her comedy chops to the new CBS show B Positive. "It's the dreamiest of dreams come true," she said to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek of her onscreen gig. "Since I was a kid, I have been watching not only sitcoms but the old sitcoms. The oldies are my faves. I liked Nickelodeon, but I liked Nick at Nite more. I loved Cheers. I have a real gratitude for the art form of sitcom comedy. It stems back to vaudeville and to all of the great comedies of early Broadway." Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.