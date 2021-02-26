Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man to Play Broadway’s Golden Theatre

There's a new marquee on Broadway! Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will bow at the Golden Theatre. Casting and dates will be announced later.

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Vulnerable and vibrant, raw and alive, Thoughts of a Colored Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. It had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage in fall of 2019, and went on to play at Baltimore Center Stage later that year.

The play marks the Broadway debuts of both the playwright and director. Scott’s new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film, while Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall’s new play The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Robert Brill, costume design by Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, projection design by Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

The Golden Theatre was most recently home to Hangmen, which played its final performance on March 11 ahead of the Broadway shutdown. As previously announced, the Martin McDonagh dark comedy will not continue its run.