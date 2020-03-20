Martin McDonagh's Dark Comedy Hangmen Will Not Resume Performances Following Broadway Shutdown

Hangmen, an original comedy written by four-time Tony nominee Martin McDonagh, will not continue its main-stem run following the current Broadway shutdown. The Olivier Award-winning Best Play began performances on February 28 and was scheduled to officially open on March 19. Due to the shutdown, Hangmen played its final performance on March 11. In total, McDonagh's comedy played 13 previews on Broadway.

"Because of the current health crisis which has created circumstances beyond our control, it is with deep regret that we are not able to resume performances of Hangmen," said the play's producers in a statement. "With no definite end in sight of the government's closure and Broadway's suspension, we have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production. Given our show's budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theater owners, cast and crew through this still undefined closure period. Therefore, in the interests of all involved, we regretfully have no choice but to close the show. We are all extremely disappointed that we cannot give Martin McDonagh and our fabulous director, cast and team the celebrated opening they all deserve."

Hangmen arrived on Broadway following a 2018 U.S. premiere at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, which followed an Olivier-winning 2016 mounting in London's West End and a 2015 world premiere at the Royal Court Theatre. Matthew Dunster served as director on each production.

The Broadway cast of Hangmen was led by Dan Stevens as Mooney, with Mark Addy as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Gaby French as Shirley, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Jason Crutchley as Inspector Fry/Doctor, Josh Goulding as Hennessy and Ryan Pope as Charlie/Guard.

The Hangmen creative team included scenic and costume designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Joshua Carr and sound designer Ian Dickinson.

