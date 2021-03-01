Broadway's Cort Theatre to Undergo Expansion Renovation

A rendering of the renovations for the Cort Theater (Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

Broadway's Cort Theatre is getting a makeover. The Shubert Organization will begin renovation this month with plans to complete construction in 2022.The expansion will add a five-story annex and improvements to theater’s marquee and interior.

The new annex will be a multi-level design of lounges and concessions spaces, accessible restrooms, new dressing rooms, rehearsal spaces and wardrobe facilities. The space is being designed by Kostow Greenwood Architects and will feature an LED-video display sign. All of the annex spaces will connect to the main theater.

Although the theater's 1,092-seat capacity will stay the same, there is a plan to introduce new seating, which will give audience members more legroom. Additionally, the wings of the theater will also be expanded and the theater will be given an upgraded rigging system.

Originally built in 1912 by architect Thomas Lamb, the Cort is his only remaining Broadway theater. The construction plans to restore the theater’s original proscenium arch, with restorations guided by architect Francesca Russo.

This marks the first large-scale construction project undertaken by the Shubert Organization in decades.

As previously reported, Tracy Letts' The Minutes, which was in preview performances at the Cort prior to the Broadway shutdown, has moved out of the theater and shifted its return date to 2022. No word on where the production will play.