Tracy Letts' The Minutes Shifts Broadway Return to Spring 2022

As a result of the shutdown caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Tracy Letts' Pulitzer-finalist drama The Minutes will now return to Broadway in 2022. It had previously announced the show would resume preview performances on March 1, 2021. The Minutes, which began its run at the Cort Theatre on February 25 and was scheduled to open on March 15, 2021. It will now resume on March 15, 2022, exactly two years after the originally planned opening night date. The production's set will be loaded out of the Cort Theatre on November 16 to make way for the theater's previously planned renovation and the construction at the adjacent property. No word on where the production will play.

Tony-winning playwright/performer Letts starred in the political comedy on Broadway, alongside Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, Blair Brown, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still. By confirming the new performance return date, the producers are hopeful that they will be able to maintain the cast.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

