Odds & Ends: Karen Olivo, Laura Benanti and More Announced for Women's Day on Broadway

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Guests and Panels Announced for Fourth Annual Women's Day on Broadway

Disney on Broadway has announced a starry lineup for its fourth annual Women's Day on Broadway event, which will go virtual on March 12 at 1PM ET. The first session, "Broadway's Moms: How Life Goes on When the Show Doesn’t," will be moderated by Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush, co-hosts of the Mamas Talkin' Loud podcast and feature panelists Tanya Birl, Laura Benanti, Vanessa Javier, Julia Jones and Karen Olivo. “Broadway’s Second Act: A Conversation about Moving Beyond Intention,” will be moderated by award-winning ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts and feature Maria Manuela Goyanes, Alia Jones-Harvey, Tali Pelman, Eva Price, and Aaliytha Stevens. Registration is now open.

Ben Platt and Allison Janney in Talks For The People We Hate at the Wedding Film

Tony winner Ben Platt and Oscar winner and two-time Tony nominee Allison Janney are circling the upcoming comedy film The People We Hate at the Wedding, according to Deadline. The movie is directed by Emmy winner Claire Scanlon and adapted from the Grant Ginder novel of the same name. Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy is also in talks to co-star. The comedy focuses on a dysfunctional family that can’t seem to get along and what happens when they reluctantly reunite for a wedding.

Cynthia Erivo to Star in Disney's Live-Action Pinnochio

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo has a new gig! Erivo is set to play Blue Fairy in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Pinocchio. She joins the previously announced Tom Hanks as Gepetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is set to voice the title role. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film was announced at Disney Investor Day in December and will premiere on its streaming service Disney+ on a date to be announced.

Playwright Bill C. Davis Dies

Playwright Bill C. Davis passed away at the age of 68 on February 26, 2021 after a brief illness. Known for his Broadway plays Mass Appeal (1981) and Dancing in the End Zone (1985), Davis was the recipient of several awards including the Outer Critics Circle Award. His other works include Wrestlers, Spine, Avow, Coming2Terms, All Hallowed, Jeremiah Rules and more. Davis is surived by is brother, Warren Davis, and sister, Patricia Marks.

P.S. Get a first look of the upcoming virtual revival of Broadway's Amour by watching Derrick Baskin, Rachel York, Adam Pascal, Christiani Pitts, Drew Gehling, Kevin Massey, Thom Sesma and Vishal Vaidya perform “The Street Vendors' Waltz” below!