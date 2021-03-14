You Oughta Know: The Jagged Little Pill Cast Album Just Won A 2021 Grammy Award

The original cast recording of the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album on Match 14, beating out nominated recordings of American Utopia, Soft Power, Little Shop of Horrors, Amélie and The Prince of Egypt.

The win for Jagged Little Pill is shared by the musical's Tony-nominated stars Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten and Elizabeth Stanley as well as producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen and Vivek J. Tiwary. Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard created the original Grammy-winning album of the same name upon which the musical's score and story are based on, meaning that they were ineligible for this particular honor, as less than 51 percent of the cast recording features new music.

Featuring a book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

Jagged Little Pill received a whopping 15 2020 Tony nominations, including a nod for Best Musical as well as nods for Stanley, Patten, Gallagher, Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill and more.

