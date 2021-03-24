Exclusive! Watch Ariana DeBose's Catchy Take on 'Shall We Dance' in New Music Video

You won't be able to stop yourself from dancing after watching this fresh music video featuring Tony nominee Ariana DeBose's catchy take on "Shall We Dance" from The King and I. The song, which is part of the ongoing series R&H Goes Pop! that sees Broadway favorites putting their own spin on the classic songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, gets the music video treatment in honor of the upcoming release of the R&H Goes Pop! album on March 26.

"There’s a magical nostalgia to the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein,” said DeBose. “It not only reminds you where you were when you first heard a lyric or melody, but how you felt. And it’s the universal truths in these lyrics that we all still carry with us today. I wanted to explore those same lyrics in the soundscape of today.”

The video was shot in October 2019 and features dancers Julius Anthony Rubio, Carlos Sanchez Falú, John Michael Fiumara, Emma Pfaeffle and Eliza Ohman. Watch below to get a big dose of Broadway talent!