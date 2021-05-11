Back to Pride Rock! Disney's The Lion King Announces Broadway Return Date

The Lion King, the Tony-winning musical that has played Broadway for over two decades prior to the shutdown, will resume performances at the Minskoff Theatre on September 14. As previosuly reported, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that Broadway houses can reopen at 100 percent capacity on that date.

Based on the 1994 Disney animated film and featuring innovative direction and design by Julie Taymor, The Lion King follows the story of a young cub named Simba who takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa following the death of his father, Mufasa.

Prior to Broadway being put on pause due to COVID-19, the show starred Bradley Gibson as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, Haven Alexander and Bryan Holden Chan as Young Simba and Layla Capers and Aliya "Jo" Ramey as Young Nala.

The Lion King features a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, with additional contributions by Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Taymor, Hans Zimmer and Mark Mancina. The Lion King took home six 1998 Tony Awards, including wins for Taymor's direction and costume design and the top prize of Best Musical.



No casting for the Broadway return has been announced.