Tony-Winning Hit Dear Evan Hansen to Resume Broadway Performances in December

Dear Evan Hansen will return to Broadway's Music Box Theatre on December 11. The Tony-winning musical, directed by Michael Greif, features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. It has been dark since the Broadway shutdown began on March 12, 2020. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to coming back to Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen will also return to London's West End and its national tour. The London production, which won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Musical, will reopen at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 26, while the third year of its North American tour will relaunch on December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina before visiting more than 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Dear Evan Hansen follows outsider Evan Hansen, who feels invisible to his peers, his crush and his own mother. A letter he writes leads to an incident with a classmate, a series of lies and an entire community movement that catapults Evan into the spotlight. As the momentum builds and stakes rise, he struggles to hold onto his secret without jeopardizing his relationship with the ones he holds close. The musical opened in November 2016 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“We hope that Dear Evan Hansen’s message of human connection and acceptance will feel more vital than ever, ” producer Stacey Mindich said in a statement. As part of the relaunch, Mindich has promised that, with the help of their mental health not-for-profit partners in the U.S. and the U.K., all three productions will hold a special night in their first weeks of performances to honor mental health care workers and volunteers, who will be invited to attend as guests. “Mental well-being has become a core part of our show’s narrative over the years, and we hear from so many audience members about how the show has helped them on their own journeys to mental wellness,” Mindich said.

At the time of the Broadway shutdown, Dear Evan Hansen was led by Jordan Fisher as Evan Hansen, Tony nominee Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, David Jeffery as Connor Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck. No casting has been confirmed for the Broadway return.

As previously announced, the starry film adaptation of the musical is set to premiere movie theaters on September 24.