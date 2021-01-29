Dear Evan Hansen Movie Finds Its Release Date

Dear Evan Hansen fans could be found in movie theaters as early as this year. Variety reports that Universal's upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony-winning musical will hit movie theaters on September 24.

The cast of the eagerly anticipated Dear Evan Hansen movie will include Tony winner Ben Platt in the title role, Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen, six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy and West Side Story leading man Isaac Powell as high school jock Rhys.

Still a hit at the Music Box Theatre at the time of the Broadway shutdown, the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Filmmaker Stephen Chbosky will direct, with Levenson writing the screenplay.