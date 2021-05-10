Come From Away Will Resume Broadway Performances in September

Welcome back to the rock! Come From Away will resume performances at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre beginning on September 21. This will mark the first time the production has played to an audience since the Broadway shutdown began in March 2020. Tickets are now on sale.

“We have been anxiously awaiting this moment for a long time," said producers Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Fros of Junkyard Dog Productions in a statement. "Come From Away is eager to help lead the way in the reopening of live theater on Broadway and the renaissance of this city we all love. This is a historic moment that will unite us all as we celebrate what is at the heart of our story: kindness, generosity and gratitude.”

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

Come From Away opened in 2017 and received seven Tony nominations, earning one for Ashley's direction.

As previously reported, a filmed stage production of Come From Away is heading to Apple TV+ later this year.