Broadway's Come From Away to Be Filmed for Fall Release

Welcome back to the rock! The hit Broadway musical Come From Away is set to be filmed. Entertainment One (eOne) has announced it will produce and finance a live filming of the musical to be released in September 2021. Filming will take place in May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where the Broadway show plays. Due to COVID-19, performances have been suspended since March 12, 2020, the eve of the musical’s third anniversary.

The show's Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley is set to return to the helm for the project. He most recently directed the filmed version of the stage musical Diana for Netflix.

RadicalMedia will film the production, as they did for Hamilton for Disney+ and David Byrne’s American Utopia for HBO. The live filming of Come From Away will employ over 222 people, including the members of the Broadway cast, crew, staff and creative and film teams. Alchemy Production Group will provide stage production and general management.

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.