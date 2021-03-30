Diana Musical Sets Dates for Broadway Return and Netflix Release

Get ready for a royal event! Diana, the bio-musical about Princess Diana of Wales that was in the middle of preview performances when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Broadway, has announced it will return to Broadway on December 1 ahead of an opening night on December 16. This makes Diana the first Broadway musical to officially set a 2021 stage return. The musical also announced it will be available to watch on Netflix beginning on October 1, two months ahead of its Broadway bow.

"The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year," producers Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall and The Araca Group said in a joint statement. "We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

It was previously announced that the Diana company reunited to rehearse the show, record an original cast album and then film on the stage of the Longacre without an audience. Written by the Tony-winning Memphis team of Joe DiPietro (book/lyrics) and David Bryan (music), Diana features direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley. Kelly Devine serves as choreographer, with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath.

The original Broadway cast, which will also be featured in the Netflix feature, includes Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camila Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Diana also features Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashely Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Merlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

This release makes Diana the first Broadway musical to premiere on Netflix before officially opening on Broadway.