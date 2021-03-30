Sponsored
See Sutton Foster, Laura Benanti, Michael Urie & More in New Trailer for Younger's Final Season

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 30, 2021
Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster in "Younger"
(Photo: Paramount+)

The beginning of the end is officially here for Younger, the fan-favorite TV show starring two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, that is about to premiere its seventh and final season. The first four episodes of season seven will be available on Paramount+ beginning on April 15, and the remaining eight episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. With the premiere date approaching, we can now get a glimpse of what to expect thanks to this new trailer which features Broadway favorites like Laura Benanti, Michael Urie, and Ana Villafañe, who has a new recurring role. Check out the clip below and get ready to say goodbye to Foster's Liza Miller.

 

Star Files

Laura Benanti

Sutton Foster

Michael Urie

Ana Villafañe
View All (4)

