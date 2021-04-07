Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez & More in the Emotional Trailer for Pose's Final Season

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 7, 2021
Billy Porter & Mj Rodriguez in "Pose"

The trailer for Pose's third season is here! As previously announced, this season of FX's Pose, Ryan Murphy's series about New York City's underground ball culture, starring Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, will be the final one. The seven-episode season is scheduled to debut on May 2 at 10PM ET, with two episodes airing that night. The series finale will be broadcast on June 6. The final season is set in 1994 and finds its characters facing the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Take a look at the trailer below!

View Comments

Star Files

Billy Porter

Articles Trending Now

  1. Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise Sets Pre-Broadway World Premiere
  2. Tony and Olivier Nominee Paul Ritter Dead at 54
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Set for Roll Up Your Sleeves Vaccination Special
Back to Top