Alexandra Burke to Play the Narrator in the West End's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Any dream will do for Alexandra Burke who has joined the cast of the West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Burke will star as the Narrator in the production, which is set to begin performances at the London Palladium beginning on July 1 ahead of an opening night on July 15. Laurence Connor will direct.

Burke is known for winning the 2008 season of The X-Factor and has appeared on the West End stage in The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Chess and Chicago.

She joins previously announced stars Jason Donovan as Pharaoh and Jac Yarrow as Joseph. Both Donovan and Yarrow are reprising their turns from the musical's 2019 production at the Palladium.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat the songs "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven," "Go Go Go Joseph" and more.