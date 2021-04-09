Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Alexandra Burke to Play the Narrator in the West End's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

London
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 9, 2021
Alexandra Burke
(Photo: c/o Storyhouse PR)

Any dream will do for Alexandra Burke who has joined the cast of the West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Burke will star as the Narrator in the production, which is set to begin performances at the London Palladium beginning on July 1 ahead of an opening night on July 15. Laurence Connor will direct.

Burke is known for winning the 2008 season of The X-Factor and has appeared on the West End stage in The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Chess and Chicago.

She joins  previously announced stars Jason Donovan as Pharaoh and Jac Yarrow as Joseph. Both Donovan and Yarrow are reprising their turns from the musical's 2019 production at the Palladium.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat the songs "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven," "Go Go Go Joseph" and more.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sutton Foster Joined by Kelli O’Hara, Raúl Esparza & Joaquina Kalukango for Bring Me to Light
  2. New Beatles Musical She Loves You Plans 2022 World Premiere
  3. Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise Sets Pre-Broadway World Premiere
Back to Top