Jac Yarrow & Jason Donovan Will Return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium in 2020

Standout stars Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan have signed on to reprise their celebrated turns as Joseph and Pharaoh, respectively, in the upcoming remount of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium. The previously announced new run, featuring acclaimed direction by Laurence Connor and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, will begin previews on July 2, 2020 and officially open on July 16 for a 10-week limited engagement through September 6.



The 2019 London Palladium production of Joseph marked the first professional acting job for newcomer Yarrow. His earlier credits include a turn as Jack Kelly in his school's production of Newsies.



Donovan, who played the title role in the iconic 1991 London Palladium staging of Joseph, graduated to the role of Pharaoh for the recent staging. His other stage credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Annie Get Your Gun, The Sound of Music, The King's Speech and Million Dollar Quartet.



Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."



The recent London Paladium production also starred Sheridan Smith as the Narrator; additional casting for the remount will be announced soon.