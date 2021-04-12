Jagged Little Pill Tony Nominee Elizabeth Stanley & Charlie Murphy Expecting First Child

What a time for Jagged Little Pill leading lady Elizabeth Stanley! In addition to getting engaged last year as well as earning her first Tony nomination for her powerful performance in the Alanis Morissette-scored musical, she announced on Instagram on April 10 that she is pregnant. Stanley proudly showed off her baby bump and flashed a peace sign—while clarifying she is not expecting twins!

Stanley and Murphy were engaged in January 2020. According to a previous post on Murphy's Instagram, the two originally had wedding plans set for September 27, 2020. Like many couples, those plans were likely put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanley is a Broadway mainstay whose previous credits include On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby and Company. She headlined national touring productions of Xanadu and The Bridges of Madison County and was seen off-Broadway in The Red Letter Plays: F**king A. Murphy is the managing director of Esperance Theater Company and co-director of Musical Theater College Auditions.