Though London audiences have to wait until August 27 to experience Frozen in the West End, this cast can't hold it back anymore. A stunning first look at stars Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon, Obioma Ugoala, Craig Gallivan and Oliver Ormson has arrived, and it's incredible.

Frozen will officially open at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 8. Check out the glittering behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot and the exciting pics below!

Obioma Ugoala and Stephanie McKeon play Kristoff and Anna, respectively.

Bow down to Queen Samantha Barks as Elsa!

Olaf, played by Craig Gallivan, always brings the sunshine.

Love is an open door! Stephanie McKeon plays Anna, and Oliver Ormson portrays Hans.