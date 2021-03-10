London's Frozen, Starring Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks, to Open in August

Coronation day is coming! The West End production of Frozen will now open on August 27. The London mounting, which will play the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, had delayed its opening night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously reported, Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks will star as Anna and Elsa, respectively, with direction by Michael Grandage. The show's Twitter account revealed the news on March 10.

The cast will also feature the previously announced Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Weselton and Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall, who will alternate the role of Sven. The ensemble will include Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae, Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake, Sarah O’Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez, Jak Skelly, Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair, Monica Swayne and Anna Woodside.

Adapted by the blockbuster movie's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and featuring a score by the Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them, Elsa (Barks), struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other, Anna (McKeon), embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.