Watch Tony Winner Beth Leavel Belt Out the Boozy New Tune 'Classy Time'

Tony winner Beth Leavel is getting a little tipsy and singing along with her Tony Award thanks to the new song "Classy Time." Written by Danny Feldman, the number takes viewers through a day in the life of a Broadway diva, making the upcoming Devil Wears Prada star perfect for debuting the track. Feldman is a college sophomore who wrote the autobiographical musical Hide and Seek, which has played Feinstein's/54 Below. Featuring orchestrations by Eli Schildkraut, the orchestra of "Classy Time" includes Andres Ayola, Bryce Carroll, Alyssa Darragh, Arjan Dogra, Aidan Donnelly, Garrett Goodwin, Noah Hertzman, Brandon Jackson, Thea Prevalsky, Schildkraut, and Jesse Timm. Watch the video below to listen to Leavel belt out this hilarious tune!