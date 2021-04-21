Odds & Ends: In the Heights Movie Soundtrack Gets Release Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

In the Heights Soundtrack Release Plans

June is the month that just keeps on giving for In the Heights fans! In addition to the musical's Jon M. Chu-directed film adaptation hitting theaters and HBO Max on June 11, and a book about the making of the Tony-winning musical coming out on June 22, Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced the soundtrack will also drop on June 11. Pre-orders will be available on April 23 and will include an immediate download of the opening number.

Stephen Schwartz (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Stephen Schwartz & More to Contribute Songs for All Together Now!

All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre is set to take place the weekend of November 12. Schools and theaters around the world are empowered to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from the catalog of theatrical licensor Music Theatre International. Participating organizations may license MTI’s All Together Now! as a fundraiser for their theater and perform it live, streamed or a combination of both over a four-day period from November 12 through November 15. Many renowned MTI authors, their estates and rights holders are contributing songs from their musicals to the revue, including Stephen Schwartz, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, Herbert Kretzmer, Disney Theatrical Group, Frank Loesser, Alan Jay Lerner, Frederick Loewe, Tim Minchin, Jonathan Larson, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and many more to be announced. Head here to learn how to participate in this worldwide event.

Playbill Chairman Emeritus Arthur T. Birsh Dies at 88

Playbill's longtime leader Arthur T. Birsh died on April 14 at the age of 88 at his home in Key Largo, Florida following a short illness. According to Playbill, his death was confirmed by his wife, Joan Alleman Birsh, Playbill’s retired Editor-in-Chief, and his son, Playbill President and CEO Philip S. Birsh. Born on October 6, 1932 in Englewood, New Jersey, Birsh began working for Playbill as manager of the magazine’s printing plant in Manhattan in 1961. Throughout his tenure, his job titles included publisher, president, chairman and chairman emeritus. In addition to his wife Joan and son Philip, he is survived by his son Andrew, daughter Joanne, former wife Judith as well as his stepsons Tom and Andrew Rubin, brother-in-law Richard Alleman, six grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. His other immediate survivors are his sisters, writer Claire Kroll and Broadway director-choreographer Patricia Birch. Donations in his memory can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Actors Fund and Zoetic Stage.

Rejected Show Posters Receive New Life for A Great Cause

Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo, a longtime show poster designer, is making previously unseen Broadway posters available for sale for the first time in an effort to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Sixteen posters are included in this collection of "rejected" alternative designs and concept sketches. They feature Verlizzo’s work on some of Broadway’s most successful shows, including The Lion King. The compilation also features rare posters in which his work was not the final design chosen, including Into the Woods, Matilda, Cabaret and more. Gelato, the global production and distribution platform, is partnering directly with Verlizzo and BC/EFA to ensure that high-quality prints. Take a look here.