HBO Adaptation of Tony-Winning Oslo, Starring Andrew Scott & Ruth Wilson, to Premiere in May

The HBO film adaptation of Oslo will premiere next month. As previously reported, Oliver Award winners Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson are set to star in a film adaptation of J. T. Rogers' Tony-winning play Oslo. Rogers wrote the script for the movie, which is directed by Bartlett Sher, who received a Tony nomination for helming the play at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Oslo will be available to stream on both HBO and HBO Max with an exact date to be announced.

Oslo tells the true story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Wilson) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Scott), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together—and fighting each other—as they seek to change the world.

The film also features Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus and former The Band's Visit star Sasson Gabay.

The Broadway production starred Jennifer Ehle, Jefferson Mays, Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Jefferson Mays, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo and T. Ryder Smith. It was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards and won Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Aronov.

Watch clips from the play's Broadway run below!