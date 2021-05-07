Pulitzer Winner Between Riverside and Crazy Gets Broadway Bow; Second Stage Announces Season Updates

Second Stage Theater shared updates regarding its forthcoming season on May 7. In addition to updates about Lynn Nottage's new play and Take Me Out, the company announced that Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy will make its Broadway premiere.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nottage's previously announced work now has a title: Clyde's. The play, which made its world premiere at Guthrie Theater under the name Floyd's in 2019, centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop; they are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Broadway performances are set to begin this fall at the Hayes Theater.

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson in a publicity photo for "Take Me Out" (Photo: Catherine Wessel)

The Hayes will then feature a revival of Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out, which had been postponed due to COVID-19. Put on pause mid-rehearsals last year, the production will return in spring 2022.

Directed by Austin Pendleton, Between Riverside and Crazy will premiere on Broadway in fall 2022. The play, which was previously produced by Second Stage off-Broadway, tells the story of Walter “Pops” Washington, an ex-cop and recent widower, who, with his recently paroled son Junior, struggle to hold on to one of the last rent-stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive. The old days seem to be dead and gone for the two as old wounds are opened, sketchy new houseguests turn up and a final ultimatum is delivered.

Off-Broadway, Rajiv Joseph's world premiere play Letters of Suresh is set for a run at the Tony Kiser Theater this fall. May Adrales will direct. The season will continue with JC Lee's world premiere comedy To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. Performances will begin at the Kiser Theater in spring 2022.

“When I thought about what our reopening should look like, I realized I wanted and needed our audiences to feel joy and hope walking into our theaters once again,” said Second Stage President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. “Healing, second chances, mindfulness, community and connection are all at the backbone of the stories we want to share."

Exact dates and casting for these productions will be announced later.