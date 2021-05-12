Everybody Rise! Patti LuPone Is a Platinum Blonde With a Message

Company star Patti LuPone has a message, and you better believe we're listening. The newly blonde two-time Tony winner sat somewhere other than her basement to offer her thoughts about Broadway's imminent return. "When our entire industry shut down 14 months ago, my Company castmates and I were 10 days from opening," she said. "I'll be the first to admit that at various moments since March last year, my hope had significantly faded if not walked out the door completely. But if there's an upside to having to be away from my spiritual home for so long, it was that it made me realize how much theater means to me. For those of us that love it, there's no substitute." Enjoy the video—complete with singing—below!