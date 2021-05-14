Diana Musical Moves Up Broadway Return and Opening Night

Diana: The Musical, the new musical that celebrates the life and legacy of Princess Diana, will be coming back to Broadway earlier than previously announced. Previews are now scheduled to resume at the Longacre Theatre on November 2 with opening night set for November 17.

“There is a huge groundswell of energy surrounding Broadway’s reopening news and we are looking forward to having many things to celebrate with our Broadway colleagues this fall," the Diana producers said in a statement. "We are very happy to get our company back onstage a month earlier than we had anticipated and are eager to safely welcome audiences back to the Longacre Theatre."

Diana features a book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan. Direction is by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography is by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements are by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

The musical stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camila Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashely Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Merlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

The filmed show will be released on Netflix on October 1.