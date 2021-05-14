New Cinderella Movie to Feature Original Songs from Stars Camila Cabello & Idina Menzel

Fresh off of the announcement that the new movie musical Cinderella will premiere on Amazon Prime, Entertainment Tonight reports that title star Camila Cabello and Tony winner Idina Menzel, who will play the evil stepmother, will contribute original songs to the soundtrack. The movie is set for a September release with an exact date to be announced.

The new modern-day Cinderella movie, led by three-time Grammy nominee Cabello, features a script adapted by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon, who also directs. Details about plot changes are being kept under wraps.

The film's cast also includes Tony winner Billy Porter as Fab G as well as Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the stepsisters. Tony winner James Corden (who first devised the idea for the new Cinderella) and Broadway alum John Mulaney play mice/footmen along with comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Oscar nominee Minnie Driver takes on the role of Queen Beatrice, and Grammy winner Missy Elliott portrays the Town Crier. English actor Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Robert.

In addition to the exciting first look at Cabello above, take a peek at this illustration of Menzel as the evil stepmother, Porter as Fab G and Cabello as Cinderella by Broadway.com's Ryan Casey.