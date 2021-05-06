Cinderella Movie, Starring, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel & More, to Premiere on Amazon Prime

Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo! The new Cinderella movie musical will be available to audiences on Amazon Prime. Deadline reports that Amazon Studios is closing a deal to acquire worldwide rights to the Cinderella film remake from Sony Pictures. It was previously reported that the movie would premiere on July 16, now the film is aiming to be released later this year.

The new modern-day Cinderella movie musical, led by three-time Grammy nominee Camila Cabello, features a script adapted by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon (Blockers), who also directs. Details about plot changes and music are being kept under wraps.

The film's cast also includes Tony winners Idina Menzel and Billy Porter as the evil stepmother and the fairy godmother, respectively, as well as Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the stepsisters. Tony winner James Corden (who first devised the idea for the new Cinderella) and Broadway alum John Mulaney play mice/footmen along with stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Oscar nominee Minnie Driver takes on the role of Queen Beatrice, and Grammy winner Missy Elliott portrays the Town Crier. English actor Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Robert.

As we wait for more info, take a look at the amazing illustration of Menzel as the evil stepmother, Porter as Fab G and Cabello as Cinderella in this illustration by Broadway.com's Ryan Casey.