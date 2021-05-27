See Senator Chuck Schumer, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Celebrate the Passing of the Save Our Stages Act in Times Square

Since Broadway shutdown in March 2020, New York Senator Chuck Schumer has been a strong supporter of the Save Our Stages Act, a billion-dollar bipartisan bill that would provide federal aid to the Broadway industry. Over the months, he has partnered with The Broadway League and The Actors Fund to call on the legislators to bring the bill to fruition, and on May 21 he took to Times Square to celebrate the passing of the Save Our Stages Act. He was joined by several leaders in the Broadway industry, including Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, a surprise appearance by Andrew Lloyd Webber (via iPad), and Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joe Benincasa of The Actors Fund.

"We're here to celebrate Senator Schumer and the work he's been doing to get Broadway reopen," said Mitchell, the Tony-winning actor who also serves as Chairman of The Actors Fund. "He has passed legislation of $16.9B that's going to help theaters, not only on Broadway, but all across the country." The passing of this bill marks the first time federal aid is being given to Broadway. "Broadway is a vital part of America’s cultural landscape and a symbol of the New York spirit," said Lauren Reid, Chair of the Board at The Broadway League and COO of John Gore Organization. "To have this support and to be vocal about it is important to all of us."

After opening remarks, Schumer himself took to the podium saying, "When Broadway comes back, New York comes back" and urged viewers to support theater by buying tickets as they become available. There are currently 27 shows announced to be returning to Broadway this season. Watch the video below to learn more about the Act and celebrate this monumentous legislation!