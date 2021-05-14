A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening

Broadway is officially coming back! Here's the need-to-know information on when your favorite Broadway shows will raise the curtain once again.

September

Hamilton - September 14

The revolutionary Broadway blockbuster by Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

Wicked - September 14

Meet the witches of Oz before Dorothy dropped in as Glinda and Elphaba reunite at the Gershwin Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

The Lion King - September 14

Pride Rock comes to life in Disney’s long-running hit at the Minskoff Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

Chicago - September 14

Broadway's longest-running revival razzle dazzles at the Ambassador Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

American Utopia - September 14

David Byrne's gray-suited troupe of musicians return to perform hits from his career.

Six - Previews Begin: September 14, Opening Night: October 3

Watch the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII in an electrifying history remix at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

Come From Away - September 21

Find out the remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed the world on September 11, 2001. Tickets now on sale!

Moulin Rouge - September 24

Experience the thrill of this spectacular new musical based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film featuring pop hits from the past 50 years.

Aladdin - September 28

Go on a high-flying magic carpet ride with this beloved story brought to thrilling life at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

October

Tina - October 8

Simply the best! The Tony-nominated musical that tells the story of the legendary Tina Turner returns to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

Caroline, or Change - Previews Begin: October 8, Opening Night: October 27

The highly anticipated revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's musical, starring Sharon D. Clarke, bows at Studio 54.

Ain't Too Proud - October 16

Get ready! The story of the The Temptations returns to the Imperial Theatre with Tony-winning choreography and beloved songs. Tickets now on sale!

Jagged Little Pill - October 21

The Tony-nominated hit, inspired by Alanis Morissette’s award-winning album, resumes performances at the Broadhurst Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

Mrs. Doubtfire - Previews Begin: October 21, Opening Night: December 5

Say "hello, dearie" to this new musical, based on the 1993 film of the same name, with Rob McClure in the title role. Tickets now on sale!

The Phantom of the Opera - October 22

Broadway's longest-running musical sweeps back into its home at the Majestic Theatre to welcome audiences to the haunted Paris Opera House. Tickets now on sale!

Trouble in Mind - Previews Begin: 29, Opening Night: November 8

The Broadway debut of Alice Childress's Obie-winning play about an experienced Black stage actress in rehearsal arrives at the American Airlines Theatre.

November

Diana - Previews Begin: November 2, Opening Night: November 17

The new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Princess Diana bows at the Longacre Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

Flying Over Sunset - Previews Begin: November 4, Opening Night: December 6

The new musical is inspired by the lives of three extraordinary people who experimented with LSD lands at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

December

MJ - Previews Begin: December 6, Opening Night: February 1, 2022

Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes takes on the leading role in this new musical about Michael Jackson, featuring songs from the legend's career.

Dear Evan Hansen - December 11

The Tony-winning hit about an anxious high schooler resumes performances at the Music Box Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

Company - Previews Begin: December 20, Opening Night: January 9, 2022

This fresh revival of the Stephen Sondheim and George Futh musical stars Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone at the Jacobs Theatre. Tickets now on sale!

The Music Man - Previews Begin: December 20, Opening Night: February 10, 2022

The Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-led revival marches with 76 trombones into the Winter Garden Theatre.

March 2022

Birthday Candles - Previews Begin: March 18,2022, Opening Night: April 10, 2022

Debra Messing stars in Noah Haidle's new play about a woman going through her birthdays agonizing about her insignficance.