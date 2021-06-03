Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Return in Person in October

Save the date! The fan-favorite Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will once again take place live and in person on the streets of New York City on October 3 beginning at 10AM ET. The annual event took place online last year due to COVID-19. The day-long, outdoor celebration is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Details for the 35th edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, including participating tables, auction lots and special guests, will be announced later. Final logistics will follow all CDC, state and local COVID-19 safety protocols in effect at the time of the event.

“I just can’t wait to see our community in person again,” said Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola in a statement. “Standing on West 44th and West 45th Streets and in Shubert Alley volunteers, performers, stage managers, crew members and fans will be an unqualified way to celebrate that Broadway is back. This extraordinary community—all those onstage, backstage and in the audience—have been a beacon of hope for so many these last 15 months, ensuring that Broadway Cares’ grant-making could continue unabated despite the unprecedented challenges facing our industry.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to take home one-of-a-kind showbiz memorabilia and bid on exclusive Broadway items including props, costume pieces and opening night theater packages. Some online features first introduced during last year’s virtual event will be included in this hybrid edition, allowing theater fans from around the world to join the festivities.