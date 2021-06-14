Starry Principal Casting Announced for The Muny's Upcoming Season

The popular St. Louis theater The Muny has announced the principal casting for its upcoming season, and a slew of Broadway favorites will be taking the stage under the stars this summer. As previously reported, the lineup for its 103rd season includes Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26-August 1), The Sound of Music (August 3-9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12-18), On Your Feet! (August 21-27) and Chicago (August 30-September 5). These productions were originally set to appear last summer, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore (Songs for a New World), Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown), Michael Campayno (The Cher Show), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Hayley Podschun (Hello, Dolly!), Christopher Sams (The Lion King), Nasia Thomas (The Last 5 Years) and Jason Veasey (The Lion King) will appear in Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Recent Mean Girls star Kate Rockwell will take on the role of Maria in The Sound of Music, which will also feature Michael Hayden (All My Sons), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible), Andrew Alstat, Jenny Powers (Grease) and John Scherer (Lovemusik).

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers will feature Kendra Kassebaum (Come From Away) and Edward Watts (Scandalous) with On Your Feet! highlighting Broadway alums Omar Lopez-Cepero, Natascia Diaz, Alma Cuervo and Lee Zarrett.

The season will conclude with the starry Chicago, which will star Sarah Bowden (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Roxie Hart and Mrs. Doubtfire's J. Harrison Ghee as Velma Kelly. Tony nominee Emily Skinner, James T. Lane (Kiss Me, Kate), Adam Heller and former Phantom of the Opera vlogger Ali Ewoldt are also set to appear.

"This is an amazing, thrilling, heart-stopping collection of talented artists,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson in a statement. “Our return this year in many ways has as much significance as our 100th season."

Additional casting will be announced later.