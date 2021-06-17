God, I Hope I Get It! Nominees Announced for the 2021 Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League has announced the nominees participating in this year's Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. the Tonys for high school students). Last year's celebration of high school talent was canceled due to COVID-19. The show, which is scheduled to be streamed on July 15 at 7:30 PM ET, will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor awards with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants. All coaching, rehearsals and activities will take place online.

Ben Platt visits the 2019 Jimmy Awards gents backstage before the ceremony. (Photo: Mark Abramson)

This year's nominees include Jaaziah Vallano, Rafaella Fiore Mark, Mickey Wirtz, Lauren Meyer, Ari Mikels, Isabella Victoria Chaney, Caleb Gould, Talia Mobley, Bryson Battle, Kate McCracken, Marcus McGee, Sydney Olson, Wilson Ha, Lauren Claxton, Nick Sanchez-Zarkos, Dallys Edwards, Parker Jackson, Shantel Williams, Joshua Messmore, Elena Holder, Jason Koch, Bella Seigo, Justin Cooley, Ava Wolesky, Luis Gonzalez Galindo, Molly Martin, Taylor Garlick, Brynn Brady, Phillip Arca, Kuper Walker, Alex Daspit, Laëtitia Hollard, Ben Gray, Jada Bunch, DJ Spang, Abigail McAuley, Zachary Sullivan, Halle Audette, Noah Henry, Kelly Whitlow, Mateo Lizcano, Katriana Koppe, Brady McComas, Ryleigh Andrews, Nathan Hiykel, Audrey Saucier, Miguel Gil, Shina Mitchell, Nathan Bravo, Arianna Vila, Benjamin Brown, Katie Smith, Tyler Guinto-Brody, Audrey Logan, Jaston Brooks, Megan Fiorella, Grant Pace, Naliah Hernandez, William Morris, Kiara Geolina, Milo Mee, Kasey Hernandez, Scout Santoro, Nicaya-Isabella Rios, Josiah Aho, Victoria Evans, Ronald Spoto, Jillian Cossetta, Tyler Baldwin, Kristiana Corona, Aiden McCoy and Kendall Hicks.

Additionally, the Inspiring Teacher Awards will be given to Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight of Utah's Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts and New York's Benjamin Pesenti of Elmont Memorial High School.

The 2021 Jimmys will also welcome eight student reporters from Regional Awards Programs around the country, including Nathan Inman, Lily Peck, Will Karls, Jenna Guzman, Lindsey Seaquist, Chase Carter, Brityn Ramsey and Jillian Elton. During the Jimmy Awards production week, these junior journalists will sit in on many of the online sessions and rehearsals attended by the performer nominees. Each student reporter will submit a series of videos providing “on the ground” reporting on the nominee experience and how the production is being put together. In addition, the student reporters will meet with industry professionals who can provide firsthand experience and advice on the digital and press landscape surrounding the Broadway industry.

Past participants of the Jimmy Awards include two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as well as 2018 winners Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp, who went on to make their Broadway debuts within a year.