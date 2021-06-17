Patti LuPone, Carrie Fisher & More to Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

We'll drink to this! The Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of 2022 has been revealed! ABC7 reports that Tony winner Patti LuPone will be among the honorees to be recognized at next year's induction ceremony.

LuPone is set to return to her Olivier Award-winning role as Joanne in the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival of Company, which will continue its run at the Jacobs Theatre on December 20 and officially open on January 9, 2022. She has won two Grammy Awards, two Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards and is also a 2006 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee. Her Broadway credits include Evita, Gypsy, The Robber Bridegroom, Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and War Paint. Her screen credits include Life Goes On, Penny Dreadful, Hollywood, Pose, Oz, The Comedian, Witness, Driving Miss Daisy and much more.

In addition to LuPone, other Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees with ties to Broadway include Carrie Fisher, who will be honored posthumously, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Peter Krause, Jean Smart, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of 2022 will also include the late Nipsey Hussle, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, the Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ming-Na Wen, Kenan Thompson, Angelica Vale and Michael Strahan.