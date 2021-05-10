Company, Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone, Sets Broadway Return Date

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes company! The new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which began its Broadway run on March 2, 2020 and then put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced a Broadway return date. The revival, directed by Marianne Elliott, will continue its run at the Jacobs Theatre on December 20 and officially open on January 9, 2022. Tony winner Katrina Lenk is set to reprise her role as Bobbie, and Tony winner Patti LuPone will reprise her Olivier-winning turn as Joanne. Tickets are now on sale.

The musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott’s fresh staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This musical features the songs “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side” and “Being Alive.”

“Company is a show about connecting, about the necessity of having other people in our lives," Sondheim said in a statement. "This past year, with its isolation, has reminded us all of that need for togetherness, so I’m happy that Marianne Elliott’s startling and exhilarating production is coming back to Broadway."

Although only Lenk and LuPone have been confirmed for the show's return, joining them in the cast at the time of the shutdown were Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Conte Thornton as PJ, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

In addition to Elliott, the creative team includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervision), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations) and Sam Davis (dance arrangements).