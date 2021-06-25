 Skip to main content
Spot Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose & More Stage Faves in the Trailer for Schmigadoon!

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 25, 2021
Kristin Chenoweth in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!"

Comedy royals Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are trapped in a musical in the fantastical trailer for Schmigadoon!, and honestly, we're super jealous. As previously announced, the Broadway star-studded new TV show arrives on Apple TV+ on July 16. Written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me), Schmigadoon! serves as a parody of Golden Age musicals. It follows a couple on a backpacking trip trying to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The show includes appearances from Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron. Enjoy the trailer below!

