Odds & Ends: Made for Love, Starring Cristin Milioti & Billy Magnussen, Renewed for Second Season

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Made for Love Renewed at HBO Max

HBO Max's half-hour series adaptation of Alissa Nutting's dark novel Made for Love has been renewed for a second season, Variety reports. Starring Tony nominees Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen as couple Hazel Green and Byron Gogol, respectively, the show also features Noma Dumezweni, the beloved star who earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Haven't binged season one yet? Check out the trailer below.

Vanessa Kirby Joins Florian Zeller’s The Son

Vanessa Kirby, an Oscar nominee for her performance in Pieces of a Woman and an Emmy nominee forThe Crown, will join the previously announced Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son, a follow-up to The Father, writer/director Florian Zeller's Oscar-winning screen adaptation of his Tony-nominated play of the same name. Variety reports that Kirby will play Emma, Jackman's character's new partner, whose life is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. No word yet on who will play the title role, but filming is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Watch the London Gay Men’s Chorus Perform from Cinderella

The Pride celebration keeps on going! Two hundred members of the London Gay Men’s Chorus gathered together in person for the first time since the pandemic shutdown theaters at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to perform and record “Marry For Love” to celebrate Pride. The tune is from Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical, which will begin performances on July 2 ahead of opening on July 14 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Watch the moving performance below!

Full Company Announced for West End's Tina

This group is simply the best! As previously reported, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will resume performances at London's Aldwych Theatre beginning on July 28 and star Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina Turner and Ike Turner, respectively. The cast will also include Chanel Haynes, who plays the role of Tina at some performances each week, Joe Evans, Irene Myrtle Forrester, Francesca Jackson, Alice Bailey, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Matt Mills, Posi Morakinyo, Garmon Rhys, Joseph Richardson, Madeline Appiah, Lori Barker, Kelly Hampson, Chris Grahamson, Paul Mukembo, Alex Okoampa, Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak, Anu Ogunmefun, Tia Murrell, Rae Ann Quayle, Poppy Cunningham, Shai Codrington, Sophia Anne Angiama, Mia Jones, Elias Agbodan George, Remi Dabiri-McQuaid and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau.

Waiting for Godot Available to View Through July 25

The New Group Off Stage's streaming-on-demand version of Samuel Becket's Waiting for Godot, starring Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn, Tarik Trotter and Drake Bradshaw, is now available to view through July 25. The virtual production premiered on May 6. "We’re thrilled that the Off Stage platform has afforded The New Group a new and far-reaching way to connect with audiences while we plan our return to live performances,” The New Group's Executive Director Adam Bernstein said in a statement. Head here to watch.