London's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Shifts Return Date to July

After previously announcing a West End return for June, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is now scheduled to resume performances on July 28. The production began performances on March 21, 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre, prior to shutting down due to the coronavirus crisis.

At the time performances were paused, the cast was led by Aisha Jawando, who originated the role of Alline Bullock in the world premiere of Tina before taking on the lead. She will return to the musical's title role. Jammy Kasongo, who was also a member of original company, will step into the role of Ike Turner. Joining them and making her West End debut is Chanel Haynes as the alternate Tina, who will perform at certain performances.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

“Music has had the power to pull me out of my darkest moments and rejoice during my happiest," Turner said in a statement. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Tina family and our fans from around the world for their continued love and support during these unprecedented times."

The West End production of Tina earned Kobna Holdbrook-Smith an Olivier Award for his performance as Ike Turner and Olivier nominations for Best Musical and for star Adrienne Warren. Warren is Tony-nominated for her performance in the Broadway production, which was playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre at the time of the shutdown. As previously reported, Tina will resume Broadway performances on October 8 with casting to be announced.